Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.41

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$160.41 and traded as high as C$162.63. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$162.17, with a volume of 849,044 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CNR. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$161.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2069838 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.862 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

