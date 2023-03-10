Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.79

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 1147791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEED. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.