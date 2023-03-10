Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

CGEMY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Capgemini has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.37.

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

