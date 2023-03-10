Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.40

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $14.44. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 7,887 shares traded.

CPLP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $263.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

