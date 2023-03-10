Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

