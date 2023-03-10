Cardano Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.78 billion and approximately $604.58 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.01 or 0.07063791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001918 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,691,853,240 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

