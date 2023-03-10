Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.41.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 10,033.16%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
