Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 10,033.16%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

About Cardiff Oncology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

