Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,974,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 850,010 shares.The stock last traded at $19.60 and had previously closed at $19.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $821.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.