Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Declares Dividend of $0.53

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5253 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CABGY opened at $28.69 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,035.33.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

