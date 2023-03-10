Carol Meltzer Sells 1,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 3rd, Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12.
  • On Wednesday, March 1st, Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,567 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

