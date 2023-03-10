Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Sells $38,850.00 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,481 shares in the company, valued at $11,053,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cars.com alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.