Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 4,322,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,094. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
