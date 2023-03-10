Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 95.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 570,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $288,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $464.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.71. The company has a market cap of $433.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

