Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.70% of Caterpillar worth $6,574,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.8 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.17. 1,490,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.