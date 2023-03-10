Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stake Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 6.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

CATY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

