CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Up 0.8 %

CECO opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.