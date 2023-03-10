CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $69.45 million and $11.95 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

