Celer Network Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $114.07 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

