Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00.

Shares of CDAY opened at $70.68 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

