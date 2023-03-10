CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Stock Price Up 2.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.
About CF Acquisition Corp. VI
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVIU)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.