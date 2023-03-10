ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.28.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

