ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.28.
NYSE:CHPT opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
