Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.