Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.42.

NYSE CVX opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average is $169.62.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

