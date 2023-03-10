Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.44, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,402. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.