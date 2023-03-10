China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Trading Up 1.9%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

