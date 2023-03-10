China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China National Building Material to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

