China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of CAOVY remained flat at $13.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.