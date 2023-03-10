China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
Shares of CAOVY remained flat at $13.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
