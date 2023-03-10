Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 457,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

CB stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

