Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Holdings Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

