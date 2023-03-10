Citigroup Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $184.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $150.16 on Monday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

