Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

