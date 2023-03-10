CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.