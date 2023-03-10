Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells $216,693.75 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognex alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.