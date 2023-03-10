Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $41.97 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $41.97 million and $18.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.01390347 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012660 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.01693551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

