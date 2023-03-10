Colony Group LLC Buys 786 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $199.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day moving average of $208.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

