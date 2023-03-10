Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

