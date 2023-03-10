Colony Group LLC Purchases 43,564 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

