Colony Group LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $71,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

EMR stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.