Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

COLB stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,330. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

