Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Down 1.9%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 194,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 447,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

