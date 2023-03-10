Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.62

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.62 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 38900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

