Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Chung Kin Cheung Purchases 5,000 Shares

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Commercial Vehicle Group

CVGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.