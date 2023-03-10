Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.68

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 1117742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
