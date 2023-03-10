Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.68

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 1117742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,301.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

