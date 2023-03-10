Comparing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sumco and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Materials 1 5 20 0 2.73

Dividends

Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $129.16, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Sumco.

Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sumco pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Materials has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Sumco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Applied Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.62 $374.20 million $2.88 9.83 Applied Materials $25.79 billion 3.84 $6.53 billion $7.46 15.69

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34% Applied Materials 24.57% 55.08% 25.53%

Summary

Applied Materials beats Sumco on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display & Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, equipment upgrades, and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

