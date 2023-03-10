Comparing Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rayonier and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 0 0 0 N/A W. P. Carey 0 1 4 0 2.80

W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $86.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Rayonier.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Rayonier pays out 158.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. W. P. Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Rayonier and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $909.10 million 5.33 $107.08 million $0.72 45.65 W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 11.31 $599.14 million $2.99 26.57

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 11.78% 4.95% 2.56% W. P. Carey 40.51% 7.23% 3.58%

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Rayonier on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

