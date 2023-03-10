Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEV remained flat at $2.10 on Friday. 1,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the provision of concrete leveling systems services. It aims to partner with third parties in the casino and hospitality industries, with plans of operating in the casino gaming technology industry. The company was founded by Suzanne I. Barth on August 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

