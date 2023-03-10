Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEV remained flat at $2.10 on Friday. 1,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
