Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 828,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 847,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $784.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

