ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Ying Vivian Liu Sells 340,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 793,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,974.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of WISH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.41. 41,991,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,062,176. The company has a market cap of $285.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ContextLogic by 538.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ContextLogic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,827,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ContextLogic Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.