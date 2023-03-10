Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 31887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTTAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09.

(Get Rating)

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.