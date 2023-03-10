Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 7.3%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 369,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 377,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $980.61 million, a PE ratio of -38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

