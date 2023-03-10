Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 7.3%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 369,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 377,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 10.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $980.61 million, a PE ratio of -38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
